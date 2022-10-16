Iafallo on Saturday scored a goal and drew an assist during the opening 20 minutes of the Kings' 7-6 victory over the Wild.

Iafallo, who has yet to register a 20-goal campaign in five previous seasons, could challenge for the milestone this season. In three outings the 28-year-old left winger has scored in consecutive contests and earned an assist during Tuesday's season opener. Iafallo closed out the Kings' four-goal opening frame Saturday with his second goal of the season. During 2021-22, he matched his career-high total of 2019-20. For fantasy managers who suffer early-season injuries, Iafallo could be available to provide forward depth.