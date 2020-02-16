Iafallo had a pair of assists with two shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over Colorado.

Iafallo logged secondary assists on two of Tyler Toffoli's three goals, giving him a career-high 35 points in only 59 games. The 26-year-old has quickly developed in a reliable two-way forward for the Kings, scoring 15 goals in each of the last two seasons. He's been particularly productive since right around Christmas, delivering 19 points in his last 22 games.