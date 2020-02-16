Kings' Alex Iafallo: Establishes new high for points
Iafallo had a pair of assists with two shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over Colorado.
Iafallo logged secondary assists on two of Tyler Toffoli's three goals, giving him a career-high 35 points in only 59 games. The 26-year-old has quickly developed in a reliable two-way forward for the Kings, scoring 15 goals in each of the last two seasons. He's been particularly productive since right around Christmas, delivering 19 points in his last 22 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.