Iafallo potted a power-play goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.

Iafallo extended the Kings' lead to 2-0 with his goal at 6:57 of the first period. The winger finished 2019 in good form with two goals and four helpers over a five-game point streak. He's up to seven tallies and 22 points in 42 appearances this season. Iafallo is set to skate in his 200th career game Saturday versus the Predators, barring any unforeseen circumstances.