Kings' Alex Iafallo: Extends point streak to five games
Iafallo potted a power-play goal in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.
Iafallo extended the Kings' lead to 2-0 with his goal at 6:57 of the first period. The winger finished 2019 in good form with two goals and four helpers over a five-game point streak. He's up to seven tallies and 22 points in 42 appearances this season. Iafallo is set to skate in his 200th career game Saturday versus the Predators, barring any unforeseen circumstances.
More News
-
Kings' Alex Iafallo: Points in four straight games•
-
Kings' Alex Iafallo: Helps out in overtime•
-
Kings' Alex Iafallo: Pots lone goal on power play•
-
Kings' Alex Iafallo: Enjoys two-assist night•
-
Kings' Alex Iafallo: Second straight multi-point effort•
-
Kings' Alex Iafallo: Serves up pair of assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.