Kings' Alex Iafallo: Extends point streak to four games
Iafallo scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.
He's now hit the scoresheet in four straight games, although the goal was Iafallo's first in 10 contests. The 24-year-old now has six goals and 16 points through 34 games, and with his power-play time increasing, his fantasy value is also on the upswing.
