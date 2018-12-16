Iafallo scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

He's now hit the scoresheet in four straight games, although the goal was Iafallo's first in 10 contests. The 24-year-old now has six goals and 16 points through 34 games, and with his power-play time increasing, his fantasy value is also on the upswing.