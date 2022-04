Iafallo scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 9-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Iafallo was one of three Kings to avoid going negative in plus-minus in the blowout loss. He tallied in the second period, earning his fourth point in the last seven contests. The American winger is up to 16 goals, 36 points, 200 shots and a plus-3 rating in 74 appearances. He's seen time on the third line in recent games after a long stretch of mixed results on the top line.