Iafallo scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Penguins.

Iafallo doubled the Kings' lead to 2-0 late in the first period. The 29-year-old has produced a goal and an assist over his last three games, though this improved run followed a six-game point drought. He will have a tough time getting on track in a bottom-six role -- he saw just 13:39 of ice time Saturday, his lowest total since Dec. 20. The winger has eight goals, 19 points, 75 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 31 appearances.