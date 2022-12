Iafallo (lower body) is practicing in a regular jersey Thursday, according to John Hoven of SiriusXM NHL Network Radio.

Iafallo has missed the last 21 games, after getting injured in Detroit on Oct. 17. Iafallo has been practicing since Monday, but was in a non-contact jersey prior to Thursday. He has two goals and five points in four games this season. He could be a game-time decision against Arizona on Thursday.