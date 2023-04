Iafallo notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-0 win over the Canucks.

Iafallo snapped a three-game point drought with his helper on an Arthur Kaliyev tally in the second period. Through 58 outings this season, Iafallo is at 14 goals, 22 assists, 132 shots on net and a plus-15 rating while mainly playing on the third line. He's a point shy of matching his total from 79 appearances a year ago.