Iafallo notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Iafallo helped out on Drew Doughty's first-period tally. Through 27 outings, Iafallo has a solid six goals and 12 helpers. He's added 56 shots on net, six power-play points and a plus-1 rating while working in a top-line role.