Iafallo posted an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Blues.

Iafallo helped out linemate Adrian Kempe on a tally within the first minute of the second period. While not a standout star for the Kings, Iafallo has a solid three helpers and 10 shots on net through five appearances this year. He's in his usual spot alongside Anze Kopitar on the top line, which gives Iafallo some depth value in deeper fantasy formats.