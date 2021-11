Iafallo posted an assist and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blues.

Iafallo earned the primary helper as Adrian Kempe cleaned up a loose puck at 12:15 of the third period. The 27-year-old Iafallo added one of the Kings' three tallies in the shootout. The winger is up to four goals, five assists, 35 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 10 contests, with six of his nine points coming during his current four-game point streak.