Iafallo scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Iafallo helped out on Phillip Danault's game-tying goal in the second period, and the linemates swapped roles on the go-ahead tally in the third. Iafallo has scored three of his five goals this season during his current four-game point streak. He's up to 12 points, 28 shots on net, 10 hits and a plus-7 rating through 15 contests, mainly serving as a middle-six forward.