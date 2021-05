Iafallo scored a power-play goal on four shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Iafallo struck at 13:40 of the second period to give the Kings a lead, and it held for the rest of the game. The 27-year-old winger snapped an eight-game point drought with his goal. He's up to 12 tallies, 27 points, 107 shots on net and a minus-6 rating in 49 appearances. Recent struggles aside, the New York native has been a solid depth option in fantasy for much of the season.