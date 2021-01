Iafallo produced a power-play assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Wild.

Iafallo set up Dustin Brown for a wraparound attempt that deflected off a Wild defender's skate and into the net. Fortunate bounces aside, Iafallo is on the scoresheet in the first game of the year. The 27-year-old winger posted a strong 43 points and 49 hits in 70 contests in 2019-20.