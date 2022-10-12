Iafallo produced an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Iafallo was able to get on the scoresheet on Opening Night, helping out on a Gabriel Vilardi tally in the first period. The 28-year-old Iafallo has been a solid depth scorer for the Kings, posting at least 30 points in each of the last four campaigns. He'll begin this year on the third line, though he's had experience playing in the top six and could be a player that benefits if head coach Todd McLellan decides to shuffle his lines at any point.