Kings' Alex Iafallo: Hats off in overtime win
Iafallo scored all three of the Kings' goals in a 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.
Iafallo tallied in the first period to open the scoring. He then retied the game with a power-play goal in the third period completing the hat trick 24 seconds into overtime. The 26-year-old winger is up to 14 goals and 31 points in 52 contests. This hat trick will earn him some fantasy attention, but it's overdue -- he's produced seven goals and two helpers in 10 games this month.
