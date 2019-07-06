Iafallo filed for arbitration Friday.

Iafallo played all 82 games in 2018-19, scoring 15 goals and finishing with 33 points in his second full NHL campaign. The 25-year-old averaged 1:38 of power-play time with the Kings a year ago and appears to be part of the team's future. Expect the two parties to iron out a deal before the arbitration hearing.

