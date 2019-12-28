Iafallo pocketed an assist and fired three shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

Iafallo set up Jeff Carter for the overtime goal at 1:31 of the extra frame. The holiday break didn't slow Iafallo down -- he's got a point in each of his last three games. The 26-year-old is up to 19 points, 75 shots on goal and 30 hits in 40 contests this year.