Kings' Alex Iafallo: Helps out in overtime
Iafallo pocketed an assist and fired three shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.
Iafallo set up Jeff Carter for the overtime goal at 1:31 of the extra frame. The holiday break didn't slow Iafallo down -- he's got a point in each of his last three games. The 26-year-old is up to 19 points, 75 shots on goal and 30 hits in 40 contests this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.