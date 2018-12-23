Iafallo scored a goal and an assist, the latter coming on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

The 25-year-old is dialed in at the moment, scoring in six straight games and totaling three goals and eight points during that stretch. Iafallo is looking comfortable in a top-line role, and while eight goals and 20 points in 36 games isn't an elite scoring pace, it's a big improvement on what he produced as a rookie last season.