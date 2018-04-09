Iafallo (upper body) is feeling better and could be ready for Wednesday's Game 1 against Vegas, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

After having missed the final four games of the regular season due to the injury, Iafallo would be a welcome addition to the lineup if healthy. In 75 games this season, the 24-year-old forward recorded nine goals and 25 points while logging just over 15 minutes of ice time per contest. Look for the Kings to offer additional information regarding Iafallo ahead of Wednesday's contest.