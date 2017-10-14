Kings' Alex Iafallo: Impressive in early going
Iafallo has an assist with an impressive plus-5 rating through his first three games as a rookie for the Kings.
The 23-year-old is living the dream, as the undrafted center signed an entry-level contract with the Kings and managed to break camp. Of course, he was absolutely brilliant with the University of Minnesota-Duluth last year, driving home 21 goals to complement 30 assists and a sterling plus-22 rating over 42 games. Expect sporadic ice time for Iafallo as he gets acclimated to the most intense level of hockey, but we've already seen that he can handle a top-six role. Keep an eye on him in case his fast start becomes a trend.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...