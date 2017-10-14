Iafallo has an assist with an impressive plus-5 rating through his first three games as a rookie for the Kings.

The 23-year-old is living the dream, as the undrafted center signed an entry-level contract with the Kings and managed to break camp. Of course, he was absolutely brilliant with the University of Minnesota-Duluth last year, driving home 21 goals to complement 30 assists and a sterling plus-22 rating over 42 games. Expect sporadic ice time for Iafallo as he gets acclimated to the most intense level of hockey, but we've already seen that he can handle a top-six role. Keep an eye on him in case his fast start becomes a trend.