Iafallo picked up two assists and was a plus-5 in Saturday's win over the Blue Jackets.

Iafallo skated on the top line with Dustin Brown and Anze Kopitar, as the trio terrorized the Blue Jackets with a combined nine points. The 23-year-old undrafted center is also skating on the power play, so he could make for a sneaky fantasy pickup on a red-hot Kings team. Iafallo was excellent in his four-year stint with the University of Minnesota-Duluth, so he's certianly one to watch moving forward.