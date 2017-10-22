Kings' Alex Iafallo: Impressive night on top line
Iafallo picked up two assists and was a plus-5 in Saturday's win over the Blue Jackets.
Iafallo skated on the top line with Dustin Brown and Anze Kopitar, as the trio terrorized the Blue Jackets with a combined nine points. The 23-year-old undrafted center is also skating on the power play, so he could make for a sneaky fantasy pickup on a red-hot Kings team. Iafallo was excellent in his four-year stint with the University of Minnesota-Duluth, so he's certianly one to watch moving forward.
