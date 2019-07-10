Kings' Alex Iafallo: Inks two-year extension
Iafallo agreed to a two-year, $4.85 million contract extension with the Kings on Wednesday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
It appeared as though Iafallo and the Kings were headed to arbitration, but the two sides were ultimately able to work out a fair deal before the hearing. The 25-year-old appeared in all 82 of his squad's games during the 2018-2019 campaign and is expected to play a key role for Los Angeles in the future.
