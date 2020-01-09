Iafallo registered an assist and and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

Iafallo's point streak now sits at eight games. He's posted four goals and five helpers in that span to bring his season output to 25 points. The 26-year-old has added 88 shots on goal and 33 hits while skating in a top-line role of late -- he's worth a look while riding a hot streak.