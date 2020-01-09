Kings' Alex Iafallo: Keeps streak alive with helper
Iafallo registered an assist and and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.
Iafallo's point streak now sits at eight games. He's posted four goals and five helpers in that span to bring his season output to 25 points. The 26-year-old has added 88 shots on goal and 33 hits while skating in a top-line role of late -- he's worth a look while riding a hot streak.
More News
-
Kings' Alex Iafallo: Early goal extends streak•
-
Kings' Alex Iafallo: Point streak at six games•
-
Kings' Alex Iafallo: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Kings' Alex Iafallo: Points in four straight games•
-
Kings' Alex Iafallo: Helps out in overtime•
-
Kings' Alex Iafallo: Pots lone goal on power play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.