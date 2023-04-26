Iafallo scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers in Game 5.

Iafallo's first-period tally briefly cut the deficit to 2-1. The 29-year-old winger has scored in every other game this season, picking up three goals, one assist, 10 shots on net, 13 hits, five blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over five contests. He was moved up to the top line during the game, and with Quinton Byfield struggling, it's possible Iafallo will be in that spot in Saturday's must-win Game 6.