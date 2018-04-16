Iafallo opened the scoring for the Kings in Sunday's Game 3 loss to the Golden Knights.

The rookie went top shelf for his first career playoff goal. Iafallo carried an upper-body injury designation late in the regular season, but he hasn't missed a beat in the playoffs and is even getting some rink run alongside captain Anze Kopitar. However, the Kings face a must-win Game 4 on Tuesday.

