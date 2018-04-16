Kings' Alex Iafallo: Lights lamp in home loss
Iafallo opened the scoring for the Kings in Sunday's Game 3 loss to the Golden Knights.
The rookie went top shelf for his first career playoff goal. Iafallo carried an upper-body injury designation late in the regular season, but he hasn't missed a beat in the playoffs and is even getting some rink run alongside captain Anze Kopitar. However, the Kings face a must-win Game 4 on Tuesday.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...