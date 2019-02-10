Iafallo scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Bruins.

He got the Kings on the board in the second period with his 11th goal of the season, but his first in nine games. Iafallo's 24 points in 55 games won't land him on the fantasy radar in most formats, but his role with the man advantage does make him a potential DFS flier in the right matchup.