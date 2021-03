Iafallo scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Iafallo scored late in the second period to give the Kings some momentum, but Evander Kane crushed it early in the third period as the Sharks regained control of the game. The tally was Iafallo's fifth point in his last six games. The 27-year-old winger is up to eight goals, 21 points, 71 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 31 outings.