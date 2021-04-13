Iafallo produced an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

It was a solid Monday for Iafallo, who agreed to a four-year contract extension that locks him in as a member of the Kings' core. He helped out on linemate Anze Kopitar's second-period tally. The 27-year-old winger has 11 tallies, 15 assists, 87 shots and a minus-3 rating through 40 games. He should see top-line usage with time on the first power-play unit now that his place in the organization is secure.