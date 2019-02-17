Iafallo's goal in a 4-2 loss to the Bruins on Saturday gave him 25 points on the season.

Iafallo needed 75 games last year to reach that mark, but has done so in only 58 games this year. The undrafted 26-year-old has been a pleasant surprise this season, but playing for the Kings has pegged him with a minus-10 rating, and he doesn't record enough hits (under one per game) to justify much fantasy attention.