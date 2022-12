Iafallo (lower body) is expected to return during the Kings' upcoming road trip, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Iafallo skated alongside Gabriel Vilardi and Adrian Kempe during Sunday's practice. The Kings begin a six-game road trip in Ottawa on Tuesday and it sounds like the 28-year-old will be available sooner rather than later. Iafello scored five points in four games to begin the season.