Iafallo scored a goal on six shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Iafallo's goal was the first the Kings scored at even strength in a game that saw their power play dominate. He'd been limited to one helper over his last four contests, but he had seven points over the five games before that quiet stretch. The 29-year-old has seven goals, 16 points, 46 shots and a plus-10 rating through 21 appearances as a solid middle-six player.