Iafallo scored a power-play goal on two shots in Friday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Iafallo's second-period tally ended up being all the Kings could put past Karel Vejmelka. It was at least enough for a point in the standings in the low-scoring contest. Iafallo has two goals and a helper over the last three games as he settles into a successful second-line role. He's at four tallies, 10 points, 25 shots and a plus-5 rating through 14 outings overall, with two of his goals coming on the power play so far.