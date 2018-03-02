Iafallo scored twice in Thursday's win over Columbus.

It was the first goal in 12 games for Iafallo, who is up to 23 points in 63 contests on the season. The 24-year-old is valuable in fantasy due to his top-line role, but he isn't seeing power-play time and the goal-scoring has been really inconsistent. If he can become more consistent, Iafallo has the talent to be worth an add in a deeper league.