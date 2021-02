Iafallo scored a power-play goal on a team-high five shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Iafallo scored the second of three goals in a span of 2:05 during the third period. Iafallo has been in a groove with four points in his last three contests. He's at nine points, 38 shots and an even plus-minus rating through 13 games overall. Iafallo's hot and in a top-line role alongside Anze Kopitar -- that's a recipe for a good budget option in DFS.