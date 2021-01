Iafallo scored a short-handed goal on four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to Minnesota.

Iafallo leaned into a one-timer from long range to round out the scoring midway through the third period. It was the first career shorty for the 27-year-old, who played a ton (22:06) Thursday. Iafallo has collected a point in four of his last five games (two goals two assists) and is a solid option in deeper leagues.