Iafallo (lower body) practiced in full Thursday but is unlikely to play Thursday versus the Coyotes, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Iafallo has been out since Oct. 18 with the lower-body injury, though it appears he's nearing a return. The Kings' top six has been steady of late, so Iafallo will likely see a third-line role once he's activated from long-term injured reserve, which could be in the next few days if he avoids setbacks.