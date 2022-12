Iafallo recorded an assist and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Iafallo set up Phillip Danault's go-ahead goal at 1:29 of the third period. In nine games since returning from a lower-body injury, Iafallo has four points, though two of them have come in his last two contests while he's been alongside Danault on the second line. The change in role is an upgrade for Iafallo, who now has nine points, 23 shots on net, nine hits and a plus-5 rating through 13 appearances.