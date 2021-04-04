Iafallo produced an assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Iafallo has collected three goals and four helpers in his last 10 games. The 27-year-old winger continues to draw a top-six assignment with the Kings, and he's generated 23 points in 35 appearances overall this year. He's in the final year of his contract, which carries a $2.425 million cap hit -- Iafallo's name could be dangled in trade talks ahead of the April 12 deadline. For what it's worth, the Kings consider Iafallo part of their plans in the near future and have expressed a desire to re-sign him in the offseason.