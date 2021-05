Iafallo notched an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Iafallo set up the first of Gabriel Vilardi's two goals in the contest. The 27-year-old Iafallo is up to 28 points (12 tallies, 16 assists) through 50 contests. He's added 108 shots on net and a minus-5 rating, although his fantasy value is likely to be diminished while he's in a middle-six role.