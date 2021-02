Iafallo scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Blues.

Iafallo struck at 10:24 of the second period, spoiling Jordan Binnington's chances at a shutout. February has been kind to Iafallo, who as four goals and four helpers through 10 appearances this month. Overall, the 27-year-old forward is up to six tallies, 13 points, 48 shots on net and a plus-6 rating in 18 contests.