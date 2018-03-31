Kings' Alex Iafallo: Out with upper-body injury
Iafallo is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Helene Elliott of the Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Timesreports
Curtis Zupke of the LA Times posted the Kings' lines for Friday night's road game against the Ducks, with Iafallo omitted from his usual spot on the top-line left wing. It looks like Tanner Pearson will play in that spot instead, so adjust your fantasy lineups accordingly.
