Iafallo scored the game-winning power-play goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

The Oilers took two careless penalties, one late in the third period and the other in overtime, and the Kings punished them both times. Iafallo struck 16 seconds into Vincent Desharnais' tripping minor in the extra session to complete the Kings' comeback win. While the 29-year-old Iafallo remains in a third-line role to begin the playoffs, he had a respectable 36 points over 59 regular-season contests and should also see power-play time, so he may have some appeal in fantasy postseason leagues.