Kings' Alex Iafallo: Overtime hero Thursday
Iafallo scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in a 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings on Thursday.
Iafallo set up Anze Kopitar in the first period, and then the two forwards switched roles in overtime as the former scored just 23 seconds into the extra frame. Iafallo is up to nine points and 37 shots on goal through 19 games. As long as he's alongside Kopitar, the 25-year-old should have fantasy value in deeper formats.
