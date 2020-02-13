Play

Iafallo registered an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Iafallo has just two points through six games in February after posting seven goals and two helpers in 10 appearances in January. The 26-year-old matched his career high of 33 points, doing so in 58 contests this season compared to the full 82 last year.

