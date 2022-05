Iafallo notched an assist, six shots on goal and four blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 5.

Iafallo has assists in each of the last two contests. He looked solid in a return to the top line after spending much of his playing time for months in a third-line role. The 28-year-old winger is up to one goal, three helpers, 18 shots on net, six hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through five playoff games.