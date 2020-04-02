Iafallo scored seven points in the final seven games before the hiatus, lighting the lamp twice in that stretch.

It didn't hurt that nine of Iafallo's 10 games before the hiatus were on home ice (although he scored a goal and an assist in his only road game), but he's played fairly well all season both home and away. He already reached career highs in both goals and assists when the season paused, and he's likely going to continue his upward trend next season.