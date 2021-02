Iafallo managed an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Iafallo set up Anze Kopitar's tally in the first minute of the game. The 27-year-old Iafallo has six points, 31 shots on net and eight hits through 11 appearances this year. Physicality isn't a huge part of his game, but he should score at a decent enough pace to interest fantasy managers in deeper formats.