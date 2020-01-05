Play

Iafallo scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

Iafallo received a pass from Tyler Toffoli and buried the goal at 5:57 of the second period. Few Kings have been hotter than Iafallo lately -- he has three goals and four helpers during a six-game point streak. For the year, the 26-year-old is up to 23 points (six on the power play), 85 shots on goal and 32 hits in 43 games. Saturday also marked his 200th game.

More News
Our Latest Stories