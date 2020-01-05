Iafallo scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

Iafallo received a pass from Tyler Toffoli and buried the goal at 5:57 of the second period. Few Kings have been hotter than Iafallo lately -- he has three goals and four helpers during a six-game point streak. For the year, the 26-year-old is up to 23 points (six on the power play), 85 shots on goal and 32 hits in 43 games. Saturday also marked his 200th game.