Kings' Alex Iafallo: Point streak reaches nine games
Iafallo contributed an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Iafallo's nine-game streak has seen him record four goals and six helpers. The New York native is cruising along with 26 points (nine tallies, 17 assists) and a minus-1 rating in 46 contests this season. As long as he's hot, he's a good play in DFS, even as the Kings face tough foes in the Hurricanes, Lightning and Panthers in the next week.
More News
-
Kings' Alex Iafallo: Keeps streak alive with helper•
-
Kings' Alex Iafallo: Early goal extends streak•
-
Kings' Alex Iafallo: Point streak at six games•
-
Kings' Alex Iafallo: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Kings' Alex Iafallo: Points in four straight games•
-
Kings' Alex Iafallo: Helps out in overtime•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.