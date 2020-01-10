Iafallo contributed an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Iafallo's nine-game streak has seen him record four goals and six helpers. The New York native is cruising along with 26 points (nine tallies, 17 assists) and a minus-1 rating in 46 contests this season. As long as he's hot, he's a good play in DFS, even as the Kings face tough foes in the Hurricanes, Lightning and Panthers in the next week.